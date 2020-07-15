34,704 Shares in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 34,704 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ONB. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Old National Bancorp by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Old National Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Old National Bancorp by 2,407.5% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,664 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,478 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Old National Bancorp by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Old National Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Old National Bancorp news, Director Daniel S. Hermann acquired 20,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.74 per share, with a total value of $256,965.80. Also, CEO James C. Ryan III acquired 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.49 per share, for a total transaction of $51,262.00. Company insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ONB shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Old National Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

ONB opened at $12.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.74 and its 200 day moving average is $15.13. Old National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.19 and a 12-month high of $18.74.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $199.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.70 million. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 22.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Old National Bancorp will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.62%.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

