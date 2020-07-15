Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Takes Position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 101,589 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SMFG. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,901 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp in the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. 1.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SMFG stock opened at $5.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.79 and its 200-day moving average is $5.97. The stock has a market cap of $38.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.20. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.49 and a 52-week high of $7.56.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp (NYSE:SMFG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 6.87%. Sell-side analysts predict that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on SMFG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.50.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services primarily in Japan. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business, Retail Business, International Business, and Global Markets Business.

