Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Invests $458,000 in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 26.2% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 133,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,247,000 after acquiring an additional 27,654 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 15.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 282,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,460,000 after acquiring an additional 37,148 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 51.7% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 36.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 40,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 10,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 7.4% in the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 101,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,313,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jerome R. Rossi sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.49, for a total value of $134,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,520.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ADC opened at $63.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 32.89 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.50. Agree Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $45.23 and a 12 month high of $80.51.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $55.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.29 million. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 5.41% and a net margin of 41.29%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th. This is a positive change from Agree Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.92%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Agree Realty from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Agree Realty from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Agree Realty from $79.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Friday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.33.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 694 properties, located in 46 states and containing approximately 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable space.

