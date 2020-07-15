Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Makes New $460,000 Investment in Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE:NWN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE:NWN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 204,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.67% of Northwest Natural as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural in the first quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Northwest Natural during the first quarter worth $299,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Northwest Natural by 40.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 167,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,332,000 after purchasing an additional 48,289 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Northwest Natural by 2.6% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 238,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,758,000 after purchasing an additional 6,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Northwest Natural by 17,095.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 38,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 38,464 shares in the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Northwest Natural alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NWN shares. Bank of America started coverage on Northwest Natural in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Northwest Natural from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. TheStreet lowered Northwest Natural from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Northwest Natural in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Northwest Natural from $61.00 to $56.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

Shares of NYSE NWN opened at $52.32 on Wednesday. Northwest Natural Holding Co has a 1-year low of $50.36 and a 1-year high of $77.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.97 and a 200-day moving average of $65.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11, a PEG ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.41.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $285.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Northwest Natural Holding Co will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a $0.477 dividend. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.21%.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in the gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments and activities.

See Also: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Natural Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Natural and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.