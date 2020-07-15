Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys New Stake in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,727 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in Phillips 66 Partners during the fourth quarter worth $1,079,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 2,624.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 4.8% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 105,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,852,000 after buying an additional 4,875 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 47.4% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 360,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,133,000 after buying an additional 115,908 shares during the period. 24.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $47.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Phillips 66 Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.45.

PSXP stock opened at $29.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.20. The company has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.33. Phillips 66 Partners LP has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $65.22.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $404.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.08 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 45.19% and a net margin of 54.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 Partners LP will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. The company operates pipeline assets in Lake Charles, Sweeny, Wood River, Borger/Ponca City, Billings, and Borger; terminal, rail rack, and storage assets in Louisiana, Texas, New Mexico, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, New Jersey, Washington, Wyoming, and Montana; marine assets in Lake Charles, Bayway, and Wood River; and NGL assets in Texas and Louisiana.

