Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys New Stake in Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,863 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Logitech International by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,204,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $268,579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513,039 shares in the last quarter. AXA boosted its stake in Logitech International by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 179,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Logitech International by 650.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,805,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564,850 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Logitech International during the 1st quarter valued at $765,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Logitech International by 271.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after purchasing an additional 66,976 shares in the last quarter. 36.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 52,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total transaction of $3,403,254.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 879,671 shares in the company, valued at $57,143,428.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Prakash Arunkundrum sold 10,059 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.26, for a total value of $596,096.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 369,469 shares of company stock valued at $20,202,985 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

LOGI opened at $66.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.43 and a 200-day moving average of $49.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 1.02. Logitech International SA has a 12-month low of $31.37 and a 12-month high of $68.36.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $709.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.99 million. Logitech International had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 15.11%. On average, equities analysts expect that Logitech International SA will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Logitech International declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LOGI shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Logitech International from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Logitech International from $58.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Logitech International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Logitech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.88.

Logitech International

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms worldwide. The company offers portable wireless Bluetooth and Wi-Fi speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, mousepads, and steering wheels and flight sticks; and audio and video, and other products that connect small and medium sized user groups.

