163,014 Shares in BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB) Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 163,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in BlackBerry during the first quarter worth $56,000. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in BlackBerry by 32.3% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 89,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 21,782 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in BlackBerry by 0.8% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,969,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,265,000 after purchasing an additional 23,689 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in BlackBerry in the first quarter valued at $675,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in BlackBerry by 92.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,980,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912,757 shares in the last quarter. 47.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James set a $7.50 price target on shares of BlackBerry and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $7.50 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Pi Financial reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.86.

BlackBerry stock opened at $4.58 on Wednesday. BlackBerry Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $2.70 and a fifty-two week high of $7.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.03.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 75.38% and a positive return on equity of 0.88%. The business had revenue of $214.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that BlackBerry Ltd will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackBerry Limited provides enterprise software and services worldwide. The company offers BlackBerry Enterprise Mobility Suite, which combines and integrates mobile security, management, productivity, and collaboration solutions, such as BlackBerry UEM, BlackBerry Dynamics, and BlackBerry Workspaces; BlackBerry AtHoc, a networked crisis communications solution; SecuSUITE for Government, a voice encryption software solution; BlackBerry Enterprise Consulting and BlackBerry Cybersecurity Consulting services; and BBM Enterprise, an enterprise-grade instant messaging solution, as well as BlackBerry Spark Communication services.

