Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Makes New Investment in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (NYSE:BBVA)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (NYSE:BBVA) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 151,552 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 11,761 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,766 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. 2.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BBVA opened at $3.59 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.45 and a 200 day moving average of $4.00. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA has a 52 week low of $2.64 and a 52 week high of $5.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.50 and a beta of 1.20.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.25.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; and foreclosed real-estate assets from residential mortgages and developers, as well as lending to developers.

