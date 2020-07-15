Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Takes $468,000 Position in Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,661 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Strategic Education by 125.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,058,681 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $168,224,000 after acquiring an additional 589,773 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Strategic Education by 7.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 787,895 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $110,115,000 after acquiring an additional 55,181 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Strategic Education by 9.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 692,103 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $96,728,000 after acquiring an additional 58,067 shares in the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. grew its stake in Strategic Education by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 673,265 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $106,982,000 after acquiring an additional 172,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshfield Associates grew its stake in Strategic Education by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 341,229 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $54,221,000 after acquiring an additional 31,419 shares in the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 1,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.88, for a total transaction of $273,091.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,752,512.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.81, for a total transaction of $45,202.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,278,688.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,495 shares of company stock valued at $2,092,577 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Strategic Education stock opened at $153.31 on Wednesday. Strategic Education Inc has a 52-week low of $108.90 and a 52-week high of $189.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $161.47 and a 200-day moving average of $154.77.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The health services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.12. Strategic Education had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $265.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Strategic Education Inc will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

STRA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Strategic Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.50.

Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and non-degree programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. It operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 74 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

