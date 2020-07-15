Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Makes New $460,000 Investment in Janus Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Janus Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JSML. QP Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Janus Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $451,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Janus Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 104.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 9,924 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Janus Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 61,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Janus Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Janus Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 130.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the last quarter.

Get Janus Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF alerts:

Janus Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF stock opened at $45.22 on Wednesday. Janus Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 1 year low of $28.03 and a 1 year high of $48.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.016 per share. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th.

Further Reading: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JSML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.