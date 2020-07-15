Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys Shares of 43,660 Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd Inc (NYSE:EMD)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd Inc (NYSE:EMD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 43,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.15% of Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd in the 4th quarter valued at $2,529,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 48,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd by 174.9% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd by 722.3% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,333 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE EMD opened at $12.45 on Wednesday. Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd Inc has a 1-year low of $8.01 and a 1-year high of $15.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.63.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st.

Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd Profile

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

