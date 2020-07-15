JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) Price Target to GBX 1,700

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) had its price target boosted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,650 ($20.31) to GBX 1,700 ($20.92) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 36.26% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,150 ($14.15) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($20.92) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($24.61) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,160 ($14.28) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Royal Dutch Shell presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,804.95 ($22.21).

RDSB stock opened at GBX 1,247.60 ($15.35) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.84, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Royal Dutch Shell has a 52-week low of GBX 8.89 ($0.11) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,641 ($32.50). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,282.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,574.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

