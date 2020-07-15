JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases BHP Group (LON:BHP) Price Target to GBX 1,950

BHP Group (LON:BHP) had its price target increased by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,830 ($22.52) to GBX 1,950 ($24.00) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.53% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BHP. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 1,700 ($20.92) to GBX 1,680 ($20.67) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 1,475 ($18.15) to GBX 1,900 ($23.38) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 1,700 ($20.92) to GBX 1,850 ($22.77) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,749.67 ($21.53).

Get BHP Group alerts:

LON:BHP opened at GBX 1,717.60 ($21.14) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,642.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,526.43. BHP Group has a 12 month low of GBX 939.80 ($11.57) and a 12 month high of £1,585 ($1,950.53).

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

See Also: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.