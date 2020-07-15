Baader Bank Reiterates “€170.00” Price Target for zooplus (ETR:ZO1)

zooplus (ETR:ZO1) has been assigned a €170.00 ($191.01) price objective by equities research analysts at Baader Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.57% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €185.00 ($207.87) price target on zooplus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($78.65) target price on zooplus and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays set a €95.00 ($106.74) target price on zooplus and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €52.00 ($58.43) target price on zooplus and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($168.54) target price on zooplus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €113.75 ($127.81).

Shares of ZO1 opened at €141.00 ($158.43) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is €144.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is €109.95. The company has a market capitalization of $976.51 million and a P/E ratio of -113.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.20, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.25. zooplus has a fifty-two week low of €65.10 ($73.15) and a fifty-two week high of €157.80 ($177.30).

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer for pet products. The company offers pet food, including wet and dry food, and food supplements under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Rocco, Cosma, and Smilla brands, as well as under the Lukullus, Purizon, MyStar, Tigerino, and other private brands; and accessories, such as scratching posts, dog beds and baskets, and toys.

