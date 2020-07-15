Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) a €168.00 Price Target

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) has been assigned a €168.00 ($188.76) price objective by Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.29% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank set a €180.00 ($202.25) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. HSBC set a €160.00 ($179.78) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Independent Research set a €151.00 ($169.66) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €175.00 ($196.63) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €150.00 ($168.54) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Volkswagen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €168.41 ($189.23).

Shares of Volkswagen stock opened at €137.38 ($154.36) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.33 billion and a PE ratio of 6.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.02, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €136.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €141.83. Volkswagen has a 52-week low of €79.38 ($89.19) and a 52-week high of €187.74 ($210.94).

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

