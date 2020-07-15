Varta (ETR:VAR1) PT Set at €120.00 by Berenberg Bank

Varta (ETR:VAR1) has been assigned a €120.00 ($134.83) price target by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.59% from the stock’s current price.

VAR1 has been the topic of several other research reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €55.00 ($61.80) price objective on Varta and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €95.00 ($106.74) price objective on Varta and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Warburg Research set a €75.00 ($84.27) price objective on Varta and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Varta in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €86.25 ($96.91).

VAR1 opened at €95.55 ($107.36) on Wednesday. Varta has a one year low of €50.50 ($56.74) and a one year high of €128.00 ($143.82). The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €94.94 and its 200-day moving average price is €83.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Microbatteries and Power & Energy. The Microbatteries segment offers zinc-air batteries for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones, and other wearable applications, as well as for electrical devices, including Bluetooth headsets and medical devices for high blood pressure, blood sugar, and body monitors; and rechargeable battery solutions for server applications, including car keys, alarm systems, or smart meters for industrial and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).

