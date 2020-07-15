SAP (ETR:SAP) Given a €155.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

SAP (ETR:SAP) has been given a €155.00 ($174.16) price objective by research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.72% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SAP. UBS Group set a €142.00 ($159.55) price target on shares of SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Independent Research set a €133.00 ($149.44) price target on shares of SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays set a €158.00 ($177.53) price target on shares of SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank set a €144.00 ($161.80) price target on shares of SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €145.00 ($162.92) price target on shares of SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €131.18 ($147.40).

Shares of SAP stock opened at €133.94 ($150.49) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $159.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.36, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.92. SAP has a 1-year low of €82.13 ($92.28) and a 1-year high of €129.60 ($145.62). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €120.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of €114.91.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

