Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €52.00 Price Target for HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI)

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) has been given a €52.00 ($58.43) price objective by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.62% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Oddo Bhf set a €40.00 ($44.94) target price on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Independent Research set a €44.00 ($49.44) target price on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($50.56) target price on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, HSBC set a €67.00 ($75.28) target price on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. HeidelbergCement has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €60.79 ($68.30).

Shares of ETR:HEI opened at €51.68 ($58.07) on Wednesday. HeidelbergCement has a 52-week low of €29.00 ($32.58) and a 52-week high of €70.38 ($79.08). The stock has a market cap of $10.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is €47.46 and its 200 day moving average is €50.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.00.

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company offers cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also provides natural stone aggregates, comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

