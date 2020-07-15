ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) Given a €14.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) has been assigned a €14.00 ($15.73) target price by research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MT. Morgan Stanley set a €13.30 ($14.94) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank set a €14.00 ($15.73) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.00 ($10.11) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €21.00 ($23.60) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.00 ($14.61) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €13.84 ($15.55).

ArcelorMittal has a 12 month low of €17.72 ($19.91) and a 12 month high of €30.76 ($34.56).

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through five segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

