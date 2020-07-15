Auto Trader Group’s (AUTO) Buy Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank

Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank in a report released on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on AUTO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 368 ($4.53) to GBX 348 ($4.28) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector performer” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 440 ($5.41) to GBX 430 ($5.29) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 653 ($8.04) to GBX 557 ($6.85) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 600 ($7.38) to GBX 570 ($7.01) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Auto Trader Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 514.33 ($6.33).

Shares of LON:AUTO opened at GBX 514.80 ($6.34) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 537.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 514.17. Auto Trader Group has a 12-month low of GBX 308.60 ($3.80) and a 12-month high of GBX 747 ($9.19). The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion and a PE ratio of 23.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 225.71.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers and home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its Websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its Websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

