QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Barclays in a report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on QQ. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of QinetiQ Group from GBX 367 ($4.52) to GBX 297 ($3.65) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of QinetiQ Group from GBX 340 ($4.18) to GBX 355 ($4.37) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of QinetiQ Group from GBX 350 ($4.31) to GBX 340 ($4.18) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of QinetiQ Group from GBX 295 ($3.63) to GBX 303 ($3.73) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. QinetiQ Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 335.83 ($4.13).

Shares of QinetiQ Group stock opened at GBX 301.40 ($3.71) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion and a PE ratio of 16.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 301.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 327.38. QinetiQ Group has a one year low of GBX 208.28 ($2.56) and a one year high of GBX 394.40 ($4.85).

In other news, insider Susan Searle bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 302 ($3.72) per share, for a total transaction of £30,200 ($37,164.66). Also, insider Steve Wadey sold 18,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 315 ($3.88), for a total value of £58,196.25 ($71,617.34). Insiders have bought 10,147 shares of company stock worth $3,065,060 in the last 90 days.

QinetiQ Group Company Profile

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and aerospace markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers de-risk complex aerospace programs by testing system and equipment, air engineering services, aircraft system integration and upgrades, life aircraft support services, unmanned aircraft systems, human factors integration, aero structures, air traffic management, and aircraft mission systems; smart materials, which include acoustic stealth materials, radio frequency stealth materials, and electro-optic stealth materials; and runway debris detection technology, training to experienced pilots and engineers, and safety and environmental management services.

