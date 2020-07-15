Barclays Cuts Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Price Target to GBX 140

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Barclays from GBX 155 ($1.91) to GBX 140 ($1.72) in a research note issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the retailer’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 42.74% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MKS. Societe Generale increased their price target on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 96 ($1.18) to GBX 102 ($1.26) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 125 ($1.54) to GBX 120 ($1.48) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 200 ($2.46) to GBX 170 ($2.09) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 25th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marks and Spencer Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 141.80 ($1.75).

MKS stock opened at GBX 98.08 ($1.21) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.78, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 81.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 103.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 132.71. Marks and Spencer Group has a 1 year low of GBX 73.90 ($0.91) and a 1 year high of GBX 236.50 ($2.91).

In other news, insider Justin King purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 95 ($1.17) per share, for a total transaction of £19,000 ($23,381.74).

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It offers food products; and womenswear, menswear, kids wear, lingerie, and beauty and home products through its stores and online. The company operates 1463 stores, including 253 owned and 383 franchise Simply Food stores; and 343 full-line and outlet stores in the United Kingdom.

