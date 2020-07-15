Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by Barclays in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 9,200 ($113.22) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Bryan, Garnier & Co boosted their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 8,780 ($108.05) to GBX 9,100 ($111.99) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. AstraZeneca presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 8,308.89 ($102.25).

Shares of LON:AZN opened at GBX 8,549 ($105.21) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.72. AstraZeneca has a 12 month low of GBX 5,871 ($72.25) and a 12 month high of GBX 9,537.09 ($117.37). The stock has a market cap of $112.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 73.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 8,476.76 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 7,839.80.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

