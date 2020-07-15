Barclays Reiterates “Equal weight” Rating for Hutchison China MediTech (LON:HCM)

Hutchison China MediTech (LON:HCM)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
Shares of HCM opened at GBX 440 ($5.41) on Wednesday. Hutchison China MediTech has a 52 week low of GBX 249.10 ($3.07) and a 52 week high of GBX 478 ($5.88). The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion and a P/E ratio of -27.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 385.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 366.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.88, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.80.
About Hutchison China MediTech
