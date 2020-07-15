Barclays Reiterates “Equal weight” Rating for Hutchison China MediTech (LON:HCM)

Hutchison China MediTech (LON:HCM)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of HCM opened at GBX 440 ($5.41) on Wednesday. Hutchison China MediTech has a 52 week low of GBX 249.10 ($3.07) and a 52 week high of GBX 478 ($5.88). The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion and a P/E ratio of -27.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 385.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 366.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.88, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.80.

About Hutchison China MediTech

Hutchison China MediTech Limited, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in the People's Republic of China and Hong Kong. It operates through Innovation Platform and Commercial Platform segments.

