GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Given “Underweight” Rating at Barclays

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on GSK. Oddo Bhf reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,840 ($22.64) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,860 ($22.89) price target on GlaxoSmithKline and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,849.88 ($22.76).

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

GSK stock opened at GBX 1,604 ($19.74) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,638.09 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,651.43. GlaxoSmithKline has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,328.19 ($16.34) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,857 ($22.85). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.26, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $80.48 billion and a PE ratio of 14.99.

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported GBX 37.70 ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 31.10 ($0.38) by GBX 6.60 ($0.08). On average, equities analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline will post 11384.9993915 EPS for the current year.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.