GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Given “Underweight” Rating at Barclays

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
Several other research analysts have also commented on GSK. Oddo Bhf reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,840 ($22.64) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,860 ($22.89) price target on GlaxoSmithKline and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,849.88 ($22.76).
GSK stock opened at GBX 1,604 ($19.74) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,638.09 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,651.43. GlaxoSmithKline has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,328.19 ($16.34) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,857 ($22.85). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.26, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $80.48 billion and a PE ratio of 14.99.
About GlaxoSmithKline
GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.
