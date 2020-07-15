McCarthy & Stone (LON:MCS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

McCarthy & Stone (LON:MCS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of McCarthy & Stone in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on McCarthy & Stone from GBX 168 ($2.07) to GBX 96 ($1.18) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of McCarthy & Stone in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.22) target price on shares of McCarthy & Stone in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, HSBC cut their price target on McCarthy & Stone from GBX 190 ($2.34) to GBX 100 ($1.23) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. McCarthy & Stone presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 112.50 ($1.38).

Shares of LON MCS opened at GBX 74.40 ($0.92) on Wednesday. McCarthy & Stone has a 1-year low of GBX 36.51 ($0.45) and a 1-year high of GBX 160.20 ($1.97). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 72.30 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 103.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a current ratio of 5.85 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $400.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29.

McCarthy & Stone plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retirement housing market in the United Kingdom. The company builds, sells, and manages retirement developments. It offers retirement living developments, which provide apartments for customers aged 60 and over; retirement living plus developments, which are designed for customers aged 70 and over, as well as offers retirement properties with management services, domestic assistance, personal care, and additional support; and lifestyle living developments for customers aged 55 and over.

