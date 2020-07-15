Allergy Therapeutics (LON:AGY) Earns Corporate Rating from FinnCap

Allergy Therapeutics (LON:AGY)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating restated by analysts at FinnCap in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of LON:AGY opened at GBX 14 ($0.17) on Wednesday. Allergy Therapeutics has a 12-month low of GBX 7 ($0.09) and a 12-month high of GBX 15 ($0.18). The company has a market capitalization of $89.22 million and a PE ratio of 11.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 12.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 11.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.42.

About Allergy Therapeutics

Allergy Therapeutics plc engages in the research and development of allergy treatments. It sells injectable and sublingual allergen-specific immunotherapies; and offers prescription for the treatment of pollen-related allergies, particularly to grasses, weeds, and trees. The company's products include Pollinex, Pollinex Quattro, Oralvac, Acarovac Plus, and Venomil.

