FinnCap Reiterates “Corporate” Rating for Arcontech Group (LON:ARC)

Arcontech Group (LON:ARC)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reiterated by equities researchers at FinnCap in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
LON ARC opened at GBX 162.50 ($2.00) on Wednesday. Arcontech Group has a 12 month low of GBX 100 ($1.23) and a 12 month high of GBX 236 ($2.90). The stock has a market cap of $21.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 172.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 180.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.10.
About Arcontech Group
