FinnCap Reiterates “Corporate” Rating for Arcontech Group (LON:ARC)

Arcontech Group (LON:ARC)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reiterated by equities researchers at FinnCap in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

LON ARC opened at GBX 162.50 ($2.00) on Wednesday. Arcontech Group has a 12 month low of GBX 100 ($1.23) and a 12 month high of GBX 236 ($2.90). The stock has a market cap of $21.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 172.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 180.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.10.

About Arcontech Group

Arcontech Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells proprietary software in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, and the Asia Pacific. Its products include CityVision, a market data platform for real-time data reception, transformation, and publishing; CityVision Multi Vendor Contribution System, which enables the user to contribute data automatically and simultaneously to various destinations; and CityVision Cache, a real-time data repository.

