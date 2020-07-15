Peel Hunt Raises Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) Price Target to GBX 1,400

Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 1,200 ($14.77) to GBX 1,400 ($17.23) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.16% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector performer” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($13.54) price objective (up from GBX 950 ($11.69)) on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Citigroup cut shares of Dunelm Group to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,020 ($12.55).

Get Dunelm Group alerts:

DNLM opened at GBX 1,146 ($14.10) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.61. Dunelm Group has a 12 month low of GBX 596.50 ($7.34) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,450 ($17.84). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,141.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,045.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 262.44.

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bed frames, mattresses, beds, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

See Also: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Dunelm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunelm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.