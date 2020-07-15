Peel Hunt Raises Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) Price Target to GBX 1,400

Posted by on Jul 15th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 1,200 ($14.77) to GBX 1,400 ($17.23) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.16% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector performer” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($13.54) price objective (up from GBX 950 ($11.69)) on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Citigroup cut shares of Dunelm Group to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,020 ($12.55).

DNLM opened at GBX 1,146 ($14.10) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.61. Dunelm Group has a 12 month low of GBX 596.50 ($7.34) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,450 ($17.84). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,141.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,045.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 262.44.

Dunelm Group Company Profile

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bed frames, mattresses, beds, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

See Also: Trade War

Analyst Recommendations for Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM)

Receive News & Ratings for Dunelm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunelm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Royal Dutch Shell Price Target to GBX 1,700
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Royal Dutch Shell Price Target to GBX 1,700
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases BHP Group Price Target to GBX 1,950
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases BHP Group Price Target to GBX 1,950
Baader Bank Reiterates “€170.00” Price Target for zooplus
Baader Bank Reiterates “€170.00” Price Target for zooplus
Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Volkswagen a €168.00 Price Target
Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Volkswagen a €168.00 Price Target
Varta PT Set at €120.00 by Berenberg Bank
Varta PT Set at €120.00 by Berenberg Bank
SAP Given a €155.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts
SAP Given a €155.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report