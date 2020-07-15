Capital Drilling (LON:CAPD) Given “Buy” Rating at Peel Hunt

Capital Drilling (LON:CAPD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 77 ($0.95) target price on shares of Capital Drilling in a research note on Thursday, June 11th.

CAPD opened at GBX 62.50 ($0.77) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.98, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.61 million and a P/E ratio of 8.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 62.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 55.88. Capital Drilling has a 52-week low of GBX 25 ($0.31) and a 52-week high of GBX 75 ($0.92).

Capital Drilling Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various drilling solutions to customers in the minerals industry. The company offers exploration drilling services, including air core, deep hole diamond, diamond core, directional, reverse circulation, and underground diamond drilling; and grade control drilling services, such as advanced/deep grade control, shallow grade control, reverse circulation, and underground diamond drilling.

