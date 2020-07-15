Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Given Add Rating at Peel Hunt

Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC)‘s stock had its “add” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

HOC has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 190 ($2.34) to GBX 200 ($2.46) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 190 ($2.34) to GBX 200 ($2.46) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 210 ($2.58) to GBX 200 ($2.46) and set a “sector performer” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.71) price objective (up from GBX 140 ($1.72)) on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 170 ($2.09) to GBX 180 ($2.22) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Hochschild Mining presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 205.80 ($2.53).

Shares of LON:HOC opened at GBX 190.20 ($2.34) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 195.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 162.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.03, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Hochschild Mining has a one year low of GBX 80.40 ($0.99) and a one year high of GBX 232.20 ($2.86). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion and a PE ratio of 33.37.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, explores for, mines, processes, and sells silver and gold in the Americas. The company also offers doré and concentrates. It holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

