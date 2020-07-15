Carr’s Group (LON:CARR) Earns Hold Rating from Shore Capital

Carr’s Group (LON:CARR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Carr’s Group stock opened at GBX 108 ($1.33) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 108.30 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 125.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83. Carr’s Group has a 12-month low of GBX 83.53 ($1.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 165 ($2.03). The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.45.

In related news, insider Neil Austin acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 123 ($1.51) per share, with a total value of £1,230 ($1,513.66). Also, insider Ian Wood acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 116.09 ($1.43) per share, with a total value of £11,609 ($14,286.24).

Carr's Group plc engages in the agriculture and engineering businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Agriculture segment develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of livestock supplementation products; and various compound animal feeds for farming and rural communities.

