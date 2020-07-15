Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $11.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 92.64% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celcuity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Celcuity in a research report on Monday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ CELC opened at $5.71 on Tuesday. Celcuity has a 1-year low of $4.03 and a 1-year high of $23.93. The company has a market cap of $60.93 million, a PE ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.21.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts expect that Celcuity will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Celcuity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Celcuity by 103.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Celcuity by 44.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,641 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Celcuity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Celcuity by 196.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 15,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

About Celcuity

Celcuity Inc, a cellular analysis company, discovers cancer sub-types and commercializes diagnostic tests to enhance the clinical outcomes of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies in the United States. The company's CELx diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.

