Real Estate Investors’ (RLE) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Real Estate Investors (LON:RLE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of RLE opened at GBX 32 ($0.39) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $59.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.28, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.05. Real Estate Investors has a fifty-two week low of GBX 31 ($0.38) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 59 ($0.73). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 33.11 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 43.04.

In other Real Estate Investors news, insider Marcus Daly acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 34 ($0.42) per share, for a total transaction of £68,000 ($83,682.01).

Real Estate Investors Plc is a publicly quoted, internally managed property investment company and REIT with a portfolio of 1.5 million sq ft of predominantly commercial property, managed by a highly-experienced property team with over 100 years of combined experience of operating in the Midlands property market across all sectors.

