Liberum Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Alpha FX Group (LON:AFX)

Alpha FX Group (LON:AFX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Liberum Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
AFX stock opened at GBX 690 ($8.49) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 741.60 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 946.36. Alpha FX Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 365 ($4.49) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,370 ($16.86). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.78, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $256.16 million and a PE ratio of 23.88.
About Alpha FX Group
