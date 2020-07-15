Liberum Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Alpha FX Group (LON:AFX)

Alpha FX Group (LON:AFX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Liberum Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

AFX stock opened at GBX 690 ($8.49) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 741.60 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 946.36. Alpha FX Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 365 ($4.49) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,370 ($16.86). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.78, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $256.16 million and a PE ratio of 23.88.

About Alpha FX Group

Alpha FX Group plc provides foreign exchange services in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its activities comprise initial design and implementation of hedging strategies, as well as ongoing management and monitoring of currency risks. The company sells forward currency contracts, foreign exchange spot transactions, and option contracts.

