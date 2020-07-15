ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR (NASDAQ:ASLN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR (NASDAQ:ASLN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $5.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 179.33% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ASLN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

ASLN stock opened at $1.79 on Tuesday. ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $8.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.82. The company has a market cap of $58.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 3.31.

ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR (NASDAQ:ASLN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 13th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR in the fourth quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR in the fourth quarter worth about $195,000. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drugs for prevalent cancers. It targets diseases that are prevalent in Asia, and orphan indications in the United States and Europe. The company's lead program, varlitinib, is a reversible small molecule pan-human epidermal growth factor receptor, or pan-HER, inhibitor that targets the human epidermal growth factor receptors HER1, HER2, and HER4.

