Wisdom Tree Investments’ (WETF) Hold Rating Reiterated at Northland Securities

Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Northland Securities in a report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $3.75 price objective on the asset manager’s stock. Northland Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 9.65% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on WETF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from $3.75 to $4.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from $2.75 to $3.40 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.40.

WETF stock opened at $3.42 on Tuesday. Wisdom Tree Investments has a 12-month low of $1.87 and a 12-month high of $6.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $544.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -342.00, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.53.

Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. Wisdom Tree Investments had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $63.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wisdom Tree Investments will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WETF. Simcoe Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Wisdom Tree Investments in the 1st quarter valued at $8,317,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in Wisdom Tree Investments by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 18,720,178 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,618,000 after buying an additional 2,295,681 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Wisdom Tree Investments by 604.0% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,074,677 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,960 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Wisdom Tree Investments by 6,185.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 882,770 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 868,726 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Wisdom Tree Investments in the 1st quarter valued at $1,508,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.86% of the company’s stock.

Wisdom Tree Investments Company Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

