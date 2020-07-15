HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $210.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 173.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Axsome Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $158.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine lowered Axsome Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Axsome Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.30.

Axsome Therapeutics stock opened at $76.74 on Tuesday. Axsome Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $13.64 and a 1-year high of $109.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.57 and a quick ratio of 7.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -29.98 and a beta of 3.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.30.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.28). On average, research analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Axsome Therapeutics news, Director Mark Coleman acquired 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $78.50 per share, with a total value of $51,025.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Nick Pizzie acquired 777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $76.64 per share, for a total transaction of $59,549.28. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,158,870.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 26.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXSM. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression; Phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation, as well as for major depressive disorder.

