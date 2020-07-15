HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for CytoDyn (OTCMKTS:CYDY)

CytoDyn (OTCMKTS:CYDY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CytoDyn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded CytoDyn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th.

Shares of CytoDyn stock opened at $3.70 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.62 and a beta of -0.59. CytoDyn has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $10.01.

CytoDyn Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the clinical development and commercialization of humanized monoclonal antibodies for the treatment and prevention of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection. Its lead product is PRO 140, a therapeutic anti-viral agent, which is in Phase IIb treatment substitution trial, Phase IIb extension study, Phase IIb/III pivotal trial, and Phase IIb/III investigative trial for HIV; and Phase II trial for graft-versus-host disease.

