Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $9.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 423.26% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on RMTI. ValuEngine raised Rockwell Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rockwell Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th.

Shares of RMTI stock opened at $1.72 on Tuesday. Rockwell Medical has a 52-week low of $1.31 and a 52-week high of $3.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.87 million, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.33.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). Rockwell Medical had a negative return on equity of 140.20% and a negative net margin of 54.27%. The firm had revenue of $15.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.71 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rockwell Medical will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Rockwell Medical by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,128,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 83,812 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Medical by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 6,905 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Medical by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 890,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 89,017 shares during the period. 21.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rockwell Medical Company Profile

Rockwell Medical, Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis. The company offers Triferic, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores; and Calcitriol, an active vitamin D injection for the management of hypocalcemia in patients undergoing chronic hemodialysis.

