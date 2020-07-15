B. Riley Reiterates Buy Rating for SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC)

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at B. Riley in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $8.00 price target on the energy company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 176.82% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded SunCoke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SunCoke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. SunCoke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Shares of SunCoke Energy stock opened at $2.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.79. SunCoke Energy has a 1 year low of $2.33 and a 1 year high of $9.17. The company has a market capitalization of $248.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.14.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.10). SunCoke Energy had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $382.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.70 million. As a group, research analysts expect that SunCoke Energy will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in SunCoke Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,772,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in SunCoke Energy by 113.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,011 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,782 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in SunCoke Energy by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,533 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 6,617 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in SunCoke Energy by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 288,941 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 7,754 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in SunCoke Energy by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 69,389 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 9,670 shares during the period. 85.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SunCoke Energy

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

