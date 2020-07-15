HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX)

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $58.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 60.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays started coverage on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. SpringWorks Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.83.

Shares of SWTX stock opened at $36.14 on Tuesday. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $17.02 and a 12-month high of $49.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.52.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SpringWorks Therapeutics will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,484,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,078,000 after buying an additional 146,836 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL grew its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,079,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,517,000 after buying an additional 235,010 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 750,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,259,000 after buying an additional 160,859 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 659,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,795,000 after buying an additional 18,134 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 461,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,449,000 after buying an additional 2,993 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its advanced product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

