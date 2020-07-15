Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Now Covered by Analysts at Northland Securities

Analysts at Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Northland Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 38.89% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Nokia Oyj from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Nokia Oyj from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Nokia Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.90 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nokia Oyj currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.59.

NYSE NOK opened at $4.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.71, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.56. Nokia Oyj has a one year low of $2.34 and a one year high of $5.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.27 and its 200-day moving average is $3.79.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 1.43%. Research analysts expect that Nokia Oyj will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nokia Oyj during the 2nd quarter valued at about $879,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Nokia Oyj during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 178.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 232,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 149,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. purchased a new position in Nokia Oyj during the 2nd quarter valued at about $277,000. 4.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nokia Oyj

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals, including public safety and Internet of Things (IoT).

