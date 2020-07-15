Longevity Acquisition Corporation Units (OTCMKTS:LOACU) Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of Longevity Acquisition Corporation Units (OTCMKTS:LOACU) were up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.60 and last traded at $10.59, approximately 1,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 67% from the average daily volume of 720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.50.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.40 and a 200-day moving average of $10.55.

About Longevity Acquisition Corporation Units (OTCMKTS:LOACU)

Longevity Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on acquiring, engaging in a share exchange, share reconstruction and amalgamation, purchasing of assets, entering into contractual arrangements, or other business combination with one or more businesses. Longevity Acquisition Corporation was founded in 2018 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Longevity Acquisition Corporation Units Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Longevity Acquisition Corporation Units and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.