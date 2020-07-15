Axim Biotechnologies (OTCMKTS:AXIM) Shares Down 5.4%

Posted by on Jul 15th, 2020

Axim Biotechnologies Inc (OTCMKTS:AXIM)’s stock price fell 5.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.23 and last traded at $0.24, 202,887 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 35% from the average session volume of 310,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.36 and a 200 day moving average of $0.27.

Axim Biotechnologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AXIM)

Axim Biotechnologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, produces, and sells pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, and cosmetic products. It also engages in the extraction and purification of cannabinoids technologies based on its proprietary technologies. The company sells its products through Internet, direct-to-consumer health and wellness stores, collectives, cooperatives, and affiliate sales and master distributors.

