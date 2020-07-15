Spectra (CVE:SSA) Shares Down 12.5%

Spectra Inc. (CVE:SSA)’s stock price traded down 12.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, 1,500 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 106,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.04 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.50.

Spectra Company Profile (CVE:SSA)

Spectra Inc, through its subsidiary Spectra Products Inc, manufactures and markets bus and truck transportation safety equipment in Canada, China, and the United States. It offers brake and wheel-end monitoring equipment as an after-market product. The company also provides Brake Safe, a visual brake stroke indicator system that permits vehicle drivers and maintenance personnel to visually determine the brake adjustment condition of a truck, trailer, or bus equipped with an air activated brake system; and Brake Inspector, an electronic version of Brake Safe, which offers an in-cab display of air brake status and permits diagnosis of various existing and potential brake problems.

