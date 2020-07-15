Direxion Daily Robotics Artificial Intelligence & Automation Index Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:UBOT) Shares Up 5%

Direxion Daily Robotics Artificial Intelligence & Automation Index Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:UBOT) shares shot up 5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $123.51 and last traded at $123.51, 10,035 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 42% from the average session volume of 17,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $117.60.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.38.

