TOP GLOVE CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:TGLVY) Shares Down 3.3%

TOP GLOVE CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:TGLVY) shares dropped 3.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.90 and last traded at $21.75, approximately 18,933 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 16,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.49.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.28.

TOP GLOVE CORP/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TGLVY)

Top Glove Corporation Bhd., an investment holding company, researches, develops, manufactures, and trades in gloves and rubber goods in Malaysia. The company offers latex, nitrile, thermoplastic elastomer, cast polyethylene, vinyl, and polyisoprene surgical gloves. It also produces and sells concentrate latex, formers, chemicals, chemical compounds, rubber dental dams, exercise bands, condoms, and rubber related products.

Featured Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for TOP GLOVE CORP/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TOP GLOVE CORP/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.