Two Shields Investments (LON:TSI) Stock Price Down 7.9%

Posted by on Jul 15th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Two Shields Investments PLC (LON:TSI)’s stock price was down 7.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.08 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.09 ($0.00), approximately 46,195,627 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.10 ($0.00).

The firm has a market cap of $5.67 million and a PE ratio of -0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.10 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.10.

Two Shields Investments Company Profile (LON:TSI)

Two Shields Investments Plc is a private equity firm specializing in acquisition investments. The firm prefers to invest in natural resources, cyber-security and e-commerce sectors. It focuses on identifying and investing in mineral exploration and mining properties, and the natural resources sector.

Read More: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Two Shields Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Shields Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Longevity Acquisition Corporation Units Trading Up 0.9%
Longevity Acquisition Corporation Units Trading Up 0.9%
Axim Biotechnologies Shares Down 5.4%
Axim Biotechnologies Shares Down 5.4%
Spectra Shares Down 12.5%
Spectra Shares Down 12.5%
Direxion Daily Robotics Artificial Intelligence & Automation Index Bull 3X Shares Shares Up 5%
Direxion Daily Robotics Artificial Intelligence & Automation Index Bull 3X Shares Shares Up 5%
TOP GLOVE CORP/ADR Shares Down 3.3%
TOP GLOVE CORP/ADR Shares Down 3.3%
Two Shields Investments Stock Price Down 7.9%
Two Shields Investments Stock Price Down 7.9%


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report