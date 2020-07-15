Two Shields Investments (LON:TSI) Stock Price Down 7.9%

Two Shields Investments PLC (LON:TSI)’s stock price was down 7.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.08 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.09 ($0.00), approximately 46,195,627 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.10 ($0.00).

The firm has a market cap of $5.67 million and a PE ratio of -0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.10 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.10.

Two Shields Investments Plc is a private equity firm specializing in acquisition investments. The firm prefers to invest in natural resources, cyber-security and e-commerce sectors. It focuses on identifying and investing in mineral exploration and mining properties, and the natural resources sector.

