MFA FINANCIA 7.50% SRS B CUM RED PRF (NYSE:MFA.PB) Trading Down 1.1%

MFA FINANCIA 7.50% SRS B CUM RED PRF (NYSE:MFA.PB)’s share price was down 1.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $21.37 and last traded at $21.41, approximately 167,775 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 1,074% from the average daily volume of 14,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.64.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.69.

MFA FINANCIA 7.50% SRS B CUM RED PRF Company Profile (NYSE:MFA.PB)

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit impaired, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

